A conspiracy theory regarding the identity of Avril Lavigne resurfaced last week, suggesting that the popstar hired her doppelganger a few years ago to deal with paparazzi while she lived an ordinary life. It's safe to say there is literally no evidence whatsover to support this idea.

Avril Lavigne at 2016 pre-Grammy party

Oh, that old chestnut. One of the most popular celebrity 'clone' theories out there, somebody has decided to bring back this theory that the Avril Lavigne we see today is, in fact her friend, Melissa Vandella. The conspiracy theorist in question started a thread that started trending on Twitter over the weekend.

'She was born in Ontario, Canada in 1984 and her first album "Let Go" was released in 2002 when she was 18', said the theorist, known only as GivenchyAss. 'Up until this point she was so used to being able to live a normal life and now that she was famous, she couldn't handle the paparazzi. So she decided to hire a look alike to walk around LA for her and pose for the paparazzi.'

GivenchyAss went on to claim that the two women came up with the idea while they were hanging out in the studio, with Avril teaching Melissa how to sing and act like her. Then things get a little dark. Apparently, the death of Avril's grandfather caused the singer to hang herself in 2003.

data-conversation="none" data-lang="en"> so she decided to hire a look alike to walk around LA for her and pose for the paparazzi (avril on the left, look alike on the right) pic.twitter.com/wNSrDVh09i — ?? (@givenchyass) May 13, 2017

Basically, that's meant to explain her complete change of image with 'The Best Damn Thing' album in 2007. Because no-one's ever done that before, right?

'Once this theory was brought to her attention in an interview and she was very shaky and nervous in her interview', the Tweeter claimed. 'She was trying to play it off as a joke and saying things like "Well, I'm here so that's not true" and all of that and then she performed after the interview and she was stumbling on and off stage and messing up words.'

More evidence cited is her face shape changing (y'know, between the ages of 18 and 30), the lyrics in her song 'Nobody's Home' and a picture of 'Avril' with 'Melissa' written in Sharpie on the back of her hand.

She's not the only celebrity who has been accused of not being themselves either. One conspiracy theory suggests that Paul McCartney died in 1966 and was replaced by a lookalike, and that the Beatles hid clues about it in their music. Scarlett Johansson, meanwhile, is allegedly a clone of a German woman called Scarlett Galabekian. Go figure.