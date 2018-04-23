Tragedy shocked the music world over the weekend over the revelation that young Swedish DJ Avicii passed away from as yet unknown causes. Tributes are still coming in from fans, peers and fellow celebrities, and the dance world will be forever reeling from such a loss.

Avicii at the 2015 Capital FM Summertime Ball

The 28-years-old, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died on Friday (April 20th 2018) in Muscat, Oman. Police have ruled out foul-play, though reports suggest that his passing could be related to his health issues. A huge crowd of fans gathered in a square in Stockholm on Saturday for a special memorial.

Famed for hits the likes of 'Levels', 'Wake Me Up' and 'Hey Brother', Avicii retired from touring in 2016; two years after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix and gallbladder, and four years after his hospitalization from acute pancreatitis which was caused by excessive alcohol use. However, his cause of death is still to be determined.

David Guetta paid tribute to his contemporary, with whom he worked on a number of songs including 'Lovers on the Sun' and 'Sunshine', during a recent live DJ set where he played 'Wake Me Up'. He posted a clip on Twitter with the caption, 'Avicii is in our hearts forever!'

Meanwhile, Martin Garrix wrote: 'Can't really describe in words how sad I feel right now. Thank you for inspiring me and millions others.'

'I can't find words but what I can say is that we all where couple of young kids from Sweden with dreams and Tim inspired us all and millions more', Oliver Ingrosso added. 'RIP my brother your music will live forever.'

More dance superstars added to the tributes including Tiesto, who admitted that 'words cannot describe' his feelings, and Kaskade who insisted that 'his future most certainly should have been written beyond age 28'.

Rita Ora, who sang on Avicii's last ever single 'Lonely Together', released last year from his 'Avici (01)' EP, added to the social memorials. 'I have no words', she said. 'I remember how amazing it was to make 'Lonely Together' and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I'm devastated. Heartbroken.'