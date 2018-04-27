It's going to take the world of house music a long time to get over the death of one of their young greats; Avicii was a genius in producing seriously addictive club classics, and will forever be remembered so. Here's our ultimate playlist in tribute to the Swedish genius, Tim Bergling.

Avicii at Rock in Rio

1. Levels - Literally the sound of summer 2011 and probably the UK's first taste of what Avicii was all about. For house music lovers, Avicii wasn't unfamiliar at this point, but this is the song which pushed him into household-name territory. It samples the vocals of Etta James from the 1962 gospel song 'Something's Got a Hold on Me'.

2. Wake Me Up - Easily Avicii's most iconic hit, this European number one was the lead single from his debut album 'True'. Featuring vocals from Aloe Blacc, it definitely remains a dancefloor staple but with earnest lyrics about the trials and tribulations of being young; made all the more poignant, of course, in the light of the DJ's death.

3. Hey Brother - Proving musical versatility as much as dexterity, Avicii enlisted bluegrass singer Dan Tyminski on the vocals for this country-tinged 'True' single. It serves as an important message to the DJ's own siblings; David Bergling, Linda Sterner and Anton Körberg; and deserved the multi-Platinum status it achieved topping charts around the world.

4. I Could Be the One (with Nicky Romero) - Initially entitled 'Nicktim' as a mash-up of the producers' first names (Nick Rotteveel aka Nicky Romero and Tim Bergling aka Avicii), this addictive number features uncredited vocals from Swedish singer Noonie Bao. The best thing about it though is probably the video, which stars Inessa Frantowski as a woman who hates her boring life.

5. You Make Me - The second track on 'True' and the most perfect fight song Avicii had probably ever produced. It debuted on BBC Radio 1's 'The Pete Tong Show' in 2013, topped the Swedish charts and came in at number five in the UK. Weirdly that's sort of where its commercial success ended, but it's still one hell of a floorfiller.

6. The Nights - The counterpart to the previous single 'The Days' from 'The Days / Nights EP', and another genre-blending masterpiece. It's a folktronica number inspired by Irish drinking songs with vocals from Nicholas Furlong, which is why it ended up being so perfect for a UK audience, but not so much the States.

7. Waiting for Love - Taken from his second and final studio album 'Stories', this was co-produced by Avicii's fellow dance powerhouse Martin Garrix and featured uncredited vocals from Simon Aldred of Cherry Ghost. Another number one Swedish hit and a beautiful love song.

More: Avicii dies ages 28

8. Lonely Together (featuring Rita Ora) - This is the last ever single Avicii released and was taken from the 2017 'Avici (01)' EP. It was his first and last collaboration with Rita Ora; a sad thought, given that this is definitely one of the most heartfelt tunes he's ever produced.