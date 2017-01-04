Avicii is adamant his next album will be the ''best'' one of his career.

The 27-year-old record producer - whose real name is Tim Bergling - found last year to be pretty ''rough'' for him but he's adamant the next 12 months of his life will be the best one yet because he's planning to release a new LP before the year's out.

Taking to his Twitter account, the 'Wake Me Up' hirmaker uploaded a picture of last year and this year in number alongside a pause, fast forward and play symbol.

He accompanied it with the caption: ''HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2016 was a rough year for many of us but tonight we get a fresh new start. My new year's resolution is to make the best damn album of my career #nopressure #greattobeback (sic).''

And it seems Avicii isn't waiting around as he's already got himself into the ''mode'' and has started work on his new music.

Alongside a short clip of him strumming his guitar and singing, he wrote: ''Getting In the Mode for a new year and a new album! (sic).''

The news that Avicii is planning to drop some new tracks may come as a surprise to some fans as the Swedish star revealed he had retired from touring last year.