Yet another major name appears to have been added to the already stellar cast for Avengers: Infinity War, with Benicio Del Toro all but confirmed to be reprising his part as The Collector after being spotted in Atlanta, where the Marvel blockbuster is being filmed.

Del Toro has played the character twice already in the Marvel Universe already, appearing in Thor: The Dark World and Guardians of the Galaxy.

An Instagram snap from Atlantan record store Criminal Records appears to show the 49 year old actor shopping there, leading many fans to put two and two together.

The roll call for the third Avengers movie is already brimming over with marquee names. Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Chris Pratt (Star Lord), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot)… that’s all for now!

In addition, Josh Brolin did a live-stream on Instagram in which he said that he would be filming scenes with Del Toro. The clip was quickly deleted.

It was recently revealed by James Gunn, who is a producer on Avengers: Infinity War, that neither Brolin’s character Thanos nor Del Toro’s Collector would be making an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, which he is also directing.

A glitzy, star-studded trailer for that movie was revealed during the Super Bowl last weekend, introducing a whole new host of characters for fans to enjoy when it is finally released on May 5th.

As previously reported, Avengers: Infinity War is set to be split into two feature films and will feature an incredible cast of 67 Marvel characters, in a rumoured £400 million production, the first part of which is coming in May 2018.

