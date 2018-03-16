After the success of the female-directed 'Wonder Woman', it seems that the DC Extended Universe are intent on continuing that streak by bringing on board Ava DuVernay for their forthcoming movie 'New Gods'. The news comes just months after the director revealed that her favourite superhero was from that comic book series.

Ava DuVernay at the premiere for 'A Wrinkle in Time'

'The New Gods' comics were created by Jack Kirby and first released in 1971. Given that the 'Justice League' films aren't doing quite as well as expected, it seems this is Warner Bros.' new attempt to build a successful DC-based universe.

Indeed, Ava has quite the challenge ahead of after the Zack Snyder and David Ayer projects - which included 'Justice League', 'Suicide Squad', 'Man of Steel' and 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' - were so poorly received by audiences and critics alike. But Patty Jenkins' 'Wonder Woman' changed that poor momentum and so it's no wonder that DC have opted for a woman's touch again.

'The New Gods' stories are all about the natives of the twin planets of New Genesis and Apokolips; two polar opposite worlds where the former is a green paradise ruled by the Highfather and the latter is a dystopian wasteland with Darkseid at the heart of it. Other early characters include Orion, Metron and Jezebelle.

Last year, Ava revealed in a special Q&A session on Twitter that her favourite superhero of all time was Big Barda from the 'New Gods' universe for 'many reasons'.

Ava most recently completed work on the Disney fantasy 'A Wrinkle In Time', breaking new ground by becoming the first black woman to direct a live-action, $100 million budget film. Her previous work includes 'Middle of Nowhere', Martin Luther King biopic 'Selma', the drama series 'Queen Sugar' and '13th' for which she was nominated an Academy Award. She's also set to helm the forthcoming TV movie 'Battle of Versailles'.

The next DC movie project to hit theatres will be 'Aquaman' starring Jason Momoa, which arrives on December 21st 2018 with James Wan at the helm.