The results are in for this year's National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards which was hosted by Anthony Anderson last night. Big winners including director Ava DuVernay, TV series 'black-ish', horror flick 'Get Out', popstar Bruno Mars and rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Ava DuVernay at the NAACP Image Awards

The winner of the covered Entertainer of the Year prize went to Oscar nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay who most recently directed 'A Wrinkle in Time'. Last year also saw her make her onscreen film debut in the comedy 'Girls Trip', itself the winner of Outstanding Motion Picture with Tiffany Haddish as Outstanding Supporting Actress. Haddish also took home the prize of Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her role in Comedy Central's 'Legends of Chamberlain Heights'.

The main winner of the NAACPs, however, was Outstanding Comedy Series winner 'black-ish' which also bagged Outstanding Actor Comedy Series (Anthony Anderson), Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series (Tracee Ellis Ross), Outstanding Supporting Actress (Marsai Martin) and Outstanding Directing (Anton Cropper).

Crime drama 'Power' also did well with Outstanding Drama Series, Omari Hardwick landing Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress went to Naturi Naughton. Also among the television category winners was 'Stranger Things' star Caleb McLaughlin with Outstanding Performance by a Youth and 'Empire' actress Taraji P. Henson with Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.

Daniel Kaluuya in 'Get Out'

The top movie of the year was the psychological thriller 'Get Out'. Star Daniel Kaluuya was honoured with Outstanding Actor, while Jordan Peele got both the Outstanding Directing and Outstanding Writing prizes. Outstanding Actress went to Octavia Spencer for 'Gifted', while Idris Elba was the deserving winner of Outstanding Supporting Actor for his role in 'THOR: Ragnarok'. Outstanding Independent Motion Picture went to Kathryn Bigelow's 'Detroit'.

The main music winners were Outstanding Male Artist Bruno Mars with his Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album 'That's What I Like' and Outstanding Traditional Song of the same name, and Kendrick Lamar sharing Outstanding Collaboration with Rihanna while taking home Outstanding Album for 'DAMN' and Outstanding Contemporary song for 'HUMBLE'. Plus, SZA got Outstanding New Artist and Mary J. Blige Outstanding Female Artist.

More: Read our review for 'Get Out'

Rounding off the main winners were Danny Glover who took home the special NAACP President's Award, William Lucy with the NAACP Chairman's Award and Charlie Wilson with the Music Makes a Difference Honor.