Artist:
Song title: The Seed (Live)
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Indie

Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora performs a live studio rendition of her ethereal new song 'The Seed', taking from her forthcoming third album 'A Different Kind of Human (Part II)' which is set to be released on June 7 through Decca and Glassnote records. It follows previously released single 'Animal'.

