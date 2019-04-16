Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora performs a live studio rendition of her ethereal new song 'The Seed', taking from her forthcoming third album 'A Different Kind of Human (Part II)' which is set to be released on June 7 through Decca and Glassnote records. It follows previously released single 'Animal'.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
