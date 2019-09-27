Artist:
Song title: Apple Tree
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Aurora shows off her spooky side just in time for Hallowe'en with the haunting video for her song 'Apple Tree'. The track appeared on her second studio album 'A Different Kind of Human (Step 2)', released this summer through Decca and Glassnote Records.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Aurora - Apple Tree Video

Aurora - The Seed (Live) Video

Aurora - Half The World Away

Aurora - Runopoika

Aurora - Kaikki mitä näät

Aurora - Runopoika

Aurora - Under Stars (Audio)

Aurora - Se soi (Lyrics Video)

Aurora - Eilisen aurinko

Aurora - Eilisen aurinko (Audio Video)