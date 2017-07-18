Not for the first time, Ashton Kutcher has hit out at the media regarding the inconsiderate attitudes paparazzi seem to have when it comes to taking photographs of his family. He just wants to take his kids out without their faces hitting the front page.

Ashton Kutcher hides Wyatt's face as he and Mila Kunis go shopping

The 39-year-old father of two reacted with anger when images of him enjoying a diving event at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary with his wife Mila Kunis and their two children - 3-year-old daughter Wyatt and 8-month-old son Dimitri - surfaced online, without the kids' faces being blurred out.

'I continue to kindly ask, please don't post/publish photos of our kids', Ashton wrote on Twitter. 'They haven't chosen life in the public eye. Yes we took them to a public place (we like sharing life with our kids) no that doesn't mean we are ok with their photos being published. Please.'

Generally, most respectable photographers will edit their celebrity shots so that the faces of the stars' children are obscured, but in this case none such action was taken. Indeed, many sites took down the photos of Dimitri and Wyatt upon Ashton's request, but they're still easy enought to find.

In 2015, Ashton expressed similar displeasure not long after Wyatt's birth, when the family visited Carpinteria in California with Mila's parents. Hours later, Wyatt's face was all over the internet. 'Why is it so hard for publications to respect that I would like the identity of my child kept private for safety reasons? Please honor that', he wrote at the time.

Taking photos of their kids isn't the only reason the paparazzi are in the couple's bad books, however. Ashton recently called out Star magazine for publishing photographs of him and a 'mystery brunette' with the headline 'Hey, Ashton! Who's the girl?'

'You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin', he scoffed in response. 'Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity.'