Getting divorced, whether amicable or not, can be deeply damaging to a person's emotional state and so therapy is always a good option to undertake. For Ashton Kutcher, that therapy meant spending a week in the mountains by himself, eating nothing and writing letters to all the women he's ever wronged.

Ashton Kutcher at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 40-year-old separated from Demi Moore back in 2011, and while he is now happily married to his long-time friend Mila Kunis with two children - 3-year-old daughter Wyatt and 15-month-old son Dimitri - he reflected on the difficult time of his life in a podcast entitled 'Armchair Expert' with fellow actor Dax Shepard.

'I went into Big Sky in Montana, and I did no food, no drink - just water and tea', he explained. 'I took all my computers away, my phone, my everything. I was there by myself so there was no talking, and I just had a notepad and a pen and water and tea for a week.'

You might have thought that this experience would be mentally crippling, and indeed he revealed that he began to 'hallucinate' on the second day, though he still described it as 'fantastic' not to mention 'really spiritual and kind of awesome'.

'It was pretty wonderful. I was doing tai chi with my own energy', he said. He also added that he wrote notes to some of his ex-girlfriends to clear the air.

'I wrote down every single relationship that I had where I felt like there was some grudge or some anything and then I wrote letters to every single person and sent the letters on day seven', he explained. 'I typed them all out and sent them. It was almost like an AA exercise, where I was like: 'I probably have done some damage.' So I just cleared [my] palate.'

Ashton and Demi had been married since 2005, which meant that it would have taken some time to get used to the dissolution of their marriage. Still, it all turned out great for him in the end.