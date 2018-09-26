Actor Ashton Kutcher has reportedly given his ex-stepdaughter sole ownership of a house she bought with her. Once married to Rumer Willis' mother, Demi Moore, the 40-year-old Two and a Half Men star signed a co-ownership agreement listing him and Rumer as the owners of a $971,500 property. And now he's giving it to his ex-wife's daughter.

The actor was married to Demi, 55, from 2005-2013 and bought the two bedroom, four bathroom property back in 2009.

Now married to fellow actress Mila Kunis, 35 - with whom he shares two children - it appears he is cutting all ties with his former wife by handing over his half of the house to Rumer, 30, and giving her full ownership.

Documents filed by Rumer, whose father is Demi's second husband Bruce Willis, whom she was married to from 1987 to 2000, on August 3, are said to reveal the co-ownership agreement has now been terminated.

The documents stated: "All debt owing under the note, deed of trust and any related loan documents has been deemed paid and satisfied in full."

It is also alleged the house payment went through at the same time the grant deed was filed, naming Rumer as the sole owner.

In addition, as the home is worth vastly more than the $572,500 it was sold for, it seems to suggest that price could be what Rumer paid to Ashton for his half.

It is not known whether Ashton made Rumer pay him for his half of the house, with the website claiming property records show the house was recently 'sold' for $572,500.

For Ashton to part ways with the home completely, Mila, 35, reportedly also had to sign a quitclaim deed, as a married woman, because the union with Ashton gave her rights to the home as well.

The That 70s Show star started dating Demi when he was 25 and she was 41. The pair married in September 2005 in front of about 150 family and friends, including Bruce; however, Demi announced her intention to end their marriage in November 2011 and Ashton filed for divorce in December 2012 citing irreconcilable differences.

Their divorce was finalized in November 2013.