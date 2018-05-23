Given that Ellen Degeneres spends so much time giving money away to people and embarking on humanitarian missions, it was only appropriate for her wife to present her with a new charity called the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund for her 60th birthday. Of course, that fund needs funding, and one person who is on hand to help is Ashton Kutcher.

Ashton Kutcher at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

The actor surprised Ellen by appearing on her show this week to speak to her about a new investment he was getting involved in as part of his work with Guy Oseary at Sound Ventures; a company that essentially invests in other high-tech companies.

Their latest project is the money-transfer platform Ripple, and they demonstrated the simplicity of it by transferring a massive $4 million to the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund on the show with just one click. It might seem like a big gesture, but one thing the business was extremely focused on was helping out charities that needed it.

'We were meeting with these folks and they were talking to us about the ethics of this company and this platform and how they actually really care about being an ethical company and giving a portion of this platform away to people that are doing good in the world', Ashton explained. 'You never ask anyone for anything ever and you said, 'At some point, I'm gonna need some help with this''.

He added: 'You're always thinking about everyone else and we wanted to show you that people are thinking about you.'

The money comes just in time too, as Ellen is about to jet off to Rwanda to begin work on her new campus; The Ellen DeGeneres Center at The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International.

The talk-show host has always been a huge fan of the late primatologist, so this new humanitarian venture could not be more perfect for her to begin. Indeed, she confessed that if she wasn't hosting a talk-show, she'd be saving gorillas in Africa.