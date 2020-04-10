Ashley Tisdale has shared her ''self-quarantine'' makeup routine.

The 34-year-old actress is currently practicing social distancing at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and has taken to Instagram to share a video in which she goes through the makeup look she has been wearing around the house in recent weeks.

She said in the video: ''Today I wanted to do a little makeup tutorial for you all. I mentioned doing one on my Instagram and I got a lot of comments, so I figured I would show you my self-quarantine everyday makeup.''

Whilst Ashley isn't seeing anyone at home, she still likes to do her hair and makeup on ''some days'', as it helps her ''feel a bit normal'' despite the unusual circumstances.

She added: ''Some days, you know, where I feel like I just want to feel a bit normal, I definitely do my hair and my makeup and it makes me feel like - you know, I get dressed and it's a normal day even though I don't go anywhere.''

For her makeup, the former 'High School Musical' star kept things natural with a simple brown eyeshadow look and nude lip.

And although she didn't mention every product she used in her routine, she did specify using the Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation, as well as the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer.

Ashley used the Nars Multiple Blush in the shade Orgasm as she gushed over her love for cream blushes, and finished the look off with a Fenty Beauty lip colour.

At the end of her video, she said: ''I will usually put this on, like I said, when I feel like getting ready for the day and doing some TikTok videos. But I hope you guys are staying in, staying safe, and I hope you liked this tutorial.''