It's going to be a difficult Christmas for the actress and her family.
Tragedy has hit actress Ashley Jensen and her family as it's revealed that her husband Terence Beesley has passed away suddenly at the age of 60 last month. As of yet, it is not clear what the cause of death is or whether he was ill at the time of his passing.
Ashley Jensen and Terence Beesley at BAFTA Fundraising Gala 2016
The 48-year-old star of 'Extras' and 'Ugly Betty' is in mourning after reports reveal that her husband Terence died back in November at their home in Camerton, Somerset. It was unexpected and has had a 'devastating' impact on the whole family.
'Ashley is devastated and respectfully asks for privacy at this extremely sad and difficult time', a spokesperson said in a statement obtained by The Sun.
Another spokesperson for Terence confirmed the news in their own statement: 'It is with great sadness that I can confirm that Terence passed away at the end of November.'
Terence was found unconscious at home a few weeks ago, with paramedics responding within ten minutes of a 999 call. It is unclear what caused Terence's death, though an inquest is expected to reap results sometime in the New Year. One thing is certain, nobody was expecting it.
'Nobody saw this coming', a source said. 'Terence and Ashley's friends and family are all devastated. This is a heart-breaking time for them.'
Ashley and Terence had their 10th wedding anniversary this year, celebrating their intimate ceremony in the US back in 2007. The pair met in 1999 while they were involved in a theatrical production of King Lear in London. They have one child together, 8-year-old son Francis.
Terence is also an actor, having appeared in a number of TV shows including 'EastEnders', 'The Bill', 'Midsomer Murders' and 'Casualty'. His last TV appearance was on 'Victoria' in 2016, and that year also saw him appear in 'The Musketeers', 'Undercover', 'War & Peace' and even the movie 'London Has Fallen'.
