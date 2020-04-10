Ashley Graham claims another model questioned her Sports Illustrated photoshoot in 2016.

The 32-year-old model was the first plus-size star to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - but Ashley has now revealed that one unnamed model wasn't supportive of the much-discussed decision.

Speaking to Naomi Campbell as part of her 'No Filter With Naomi' YouTube series, Ashley shared: ''The second year that I tried out, I got it and I was a rookie. It was a fantastic photoshoot, great images and boom! I got the cover.''

Then, Ashley revealed how her photoshoot was received by some of the other models.

She said: ''There was another model who was so upset that I had gotten the cover and she said I was very large and that women my size should not be on the cover.''

Ashley also revealed how Naomi supported her over the issue.

Asked who questioned the move, Ashley replied: ''You can go look it up. You told me, 'I just want to let you know that I was talking about you and I defended you.'

''First of all, I'm meeting Naomi Campbell for the first time and she just defended me. Heart is racing! Thank you!''

In response, Naomi said: ''Well, I'll defend you again right now because I don't think that person had the right to say that. It's your time now.''

Meanwhile, Ashley previously revealed she always tells herself she's ''bold'' and ''beautiful'' before she dons a swimsuit.

The brunette beauty gets her ''beach confidence'' from ''a lot of different places'', including a special mantra she recites to herself before she heads down to the water.

She said: ''Mantras are very important, especially for when you're in a swimsuit. Maybe you don't feel as confident because you're not wearing as many clothes.

''So, for me, it's about that moment, right before you take off your swimsuit cover-up, and you're like, 'It's happening'. And then you just start doing it, and you say, 'I am bold! I am brilliant! I am beautiful!'''