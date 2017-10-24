Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most recognisable action film stars of all time, thanks in part due to his leading role in the 'Terminator' movies that have hit the big screen to-date. Though he wasn't a part of 'Terminator: Salvation' due to his political career and time serving as Governor of California, he's returning to the franchise for 'Terminator 6'.

Arnold Schwarzenegger will return to the 'Terminator' franchise

There, he'll reunite with director James Cameron as well as fellow star of the series Linda Hamilton, leaving fans excited to jump back into the world of 'Terminator' with some of the characters that helped make the series such a success in the first place.

When it comes to the plot of the movie, not much has been revealed, but if recent words from Schwarzenegger are to be believed, anything that happened following the events of 'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' will be snubbed.

Speaking with Business Insider, the actor teased: "I think [James] Cameron and Tim [Miller] came up with a concept where they can continue on with the T-800 but make a whole new movie. What they are doing now with this one is basically to just take a few very basic characters, like Linda Hamilton’s character and my character, and dismiss everything else. Just move away from all these rules of the timeline and other characters."

The comments will come as exciting words for the majority of fans who tried to make it through the 'Terminator' entries following 'Judgment Day', as they were critically panned and didn't fare well with the wider general public.

Director Tim Miller added of what we could expect: "I think the T-800 model is a really interesting character. He’s a machine, can be destructive, can do things human beings can’t do, but at the same time when newer technology comes along the character is suddenly vulnerable and that makes him even more interesting."

With multiple timelines to deal with, stripping everything back and going back to basics could be the best decision those working on the movie could have made. The passion everybody has who's collaborating on the film suggests we could be in for one of the most wild and pleasing rides the series has ever offered up.

More: James Cameron's 'Avatar' Sequel No Longer Happening In 2018

'Terminator 6' is currently slated for release on July 26, 2019.