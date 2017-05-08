Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Armie Hammer Pictures

Los Angeles premiere of 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 8th May 2017

Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer

67th International Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) - Call Me by Your Name - Photocall - Berlin Germany - Monday 13th February 2017

Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet
Armie Hammer

67th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) - 'Final Portrait' - Press Conference - Berlin Germany - Saturday 11th February 2017

Armie Hammer and Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci and Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer, Stanley Tucci and Clémence Poésy
Armie Hammer
Clémence Poésy, Stanley Tucci and Armie Hammer
Stanley Tucci and Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer and Stanley Tucci
Armie Hammer
Stanley Tucci and Armie Hammer
Stanley Tucci and Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer

2017 Gold Meets Golden event - Los Angeles California United States - Saturday 7th January 2017

Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer

GQ Men of the Year Party 2016 - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 8th December 2016

Celebs at Lakers game. - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 21st November 2016

Nocturnal Animals Screening - Los Angeles California United States - Friday 11th November 2016

60th London Film Festival - Free Fire - Premiere - London United Kingdom - Sunday 16th October 2016

BFI London Film Festival - 'Nocturnal Animals' - Premiere - London United Kingdom - Friday 14th October 2016

The BFI LFF Headline Gala of 'Nocturnal Animals' - London United Kingdom - Friday 14th October 2016

Birth of a Nation Premiere - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 21st September 2016

2016 Toronto International Film Festival - 'Free Fire' - Premiere - Toronto Canada - Thursday 8th September 2016

Armie Hammer filming scenes for 'Final Portait' - London United Kingdom - Friday 4th March 2016

Salvatore Ferragamo 100th Year Celebration In Hollywood Rodeo Drive Flagship Store Opening - Beverly Hills California United States - Wednesday 9th September 2015

Salvatore Ferragamo 100th Year Celebration In Hollywood Rodeo Drive Flagship Store Opening - Los Angeles California United States - Wednesday 9th September 2015

Armie Hammer

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.