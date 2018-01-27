Based on the 2007 novel of the same name by André Aciman, 'Call Me By Your Name' became one of the most impressive love stories to be told on the big screen upon its release in late 2017. Starring Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet in the leading roles of Oliver and Elio, it took viewers back to 1983 (as opposed to the novel's year of 1987), and saw a same-sex romance play out on screen amongst a backdrop that would threaten to tear them apart at any opportunity.

Armie Hammer starred as Oliver in the hit romantic flick

Thanks to its huge success, talk surrounding a sequel to the film has been hot ever since its release. Though it's not something that's been officially ordered, it is something that the movie's director Luca Guadagnino would like to tackle, and he's already got some fantastic ideas about the direction in which he'd take the series.

Though the politics in the first film weren't quite as heavy as they could have been, that will change in any sequel helmed by Guadagnino. The filmmaker has now confirmed that the timeline would pick up with the pair of lovers towards the end of the Cold War, potentially taking place in 1989 Berlin, and exploring issues such as the AIDS crisis, LGBT+ rights and more. There would of course also be a focus on the ever-evolving relationship between Elio and Oliver.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, Guadagnino said that he was ready to tell "a very relevant part of the story", which will have matured since its first outing.

He continued: "In my opinion, 'Call Me' can be the first chapter of the chronicles of the life of these people that we met in this movie, and if the first one is a story of coming of age and becoming a young man, maybe the next chapter will be, what is the position of the young man in the world, what does he want – and what is left a few years later of such an emotional punch that made him who he is?"

Whatever ideas are floating around, a sequel will have to be officially ordered to ever get off the ground. With the success the first has seen however, we don't think it'll take much convincing to see it make its way to cinemas in the near future.

More: Timothée Chalamet "Left Sweating" After Auditioning For Role Of Spider-Man

We'll bring you more news on the potential 'Call Me By Your Name' sequel as and when we get it.