This year and the amount of big movies released has been so extensive that it would be hard for anybody to pick out the top 20 films to have dropped, let alone the top 10! Still, that's what we've done here, trawling through all of our favourite pictures of 2017 so far to come up with 10 that we just can't forget, and that had the best, most lasting impact out of the lot! Here's our top 10 best movies of 2017...

10) 'Atomic Blonde'

Charlize Theron leads the way in 'Atomic Blonde'

Charlize Theron proved that her 'Atomic Blonde' heroine had more than what it takes to play with the 'big boys' in the world of dangerous spy games, in a film that had a whole bunch of layers, twists and turns embedded throughout to ensure it kept the audience guessing at all times. Leading the movie with brilliance, Theron starred alongside the equally great James McAvoy and delivered one of her greatest performances of all time. A film that has to be seen to be believed.

9) 'The Big Sick'

Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan star in 'The Big Sick', which proved that even in 2017, American comedy flicks can make a great impression. Kumail plays himself in the film, which is a little confusing at first, but something that turns out to be one of the best moves he could have made, as his real-life story comes to the big screen. A fantastic romp which also brings some much-needed conversations to light about the prejudices faced by interracial couples, even in the modern day.

8) 'Get Out'

Daniel Kaluuya in 'Get Out'

For some strange reason, 'Get Out' is being called a comedy by awards companies, but the horror movie is nowhere close. Instead, it's a sad and very real reflection on the racial prejudices still held by many in the modern world; just bumped up to an obscene level to ensure the viewer's left on the edge of their seat. 'Get Out' is a must watch for anybody who loves the horror genre, and even more so for those who revel in unique performances and a narrative they will never have witnessed before. Smart on every level.

7) 'Dunkirk'

'Dunkirk' fared well with audiences

Christopher Nolan wrote, directed and co-produced 'Dunkirk', so it's fair to say the filmmaker was putting everything he had into making it a success. Thankfully, his hard work and determination showed on screen, allowing viewers to really encapsulate themselves with the dangerous scenes they were being shown. Fantastic performances came from all round here, in an ensemble picture that included such cast members as Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Cillian Murphy, Jack Lowden and Harry Styles, to name just a few.

6) 'Okja'

Perhaps one of the most surprising hits of the year, and one that many are still to see is 'Okja'; a Netflix original film directed by Bong Joon-ho, with the director also co-writing alongside Jon Ronson. South Korean youngster Ahn Seo-hyun acts in the movie, alongside big Hollywood names such as Tilda Swinton, Steven Yeun, Paul Dano, Lily Collins and Jake Gyllenhaal. A charming and emotional flick that's good for the whole family, allowing everybody to open their eyes to real love and affection!

5) 'Wonder Woman'

'Wonder Woman' proved to be a huge hit for the DCEU

Proving that she's capable of bringing the DC Extended Universe into success, Gal Gadot's version of Diana Prince, aka the titular hero Wonder Woman was one of this year's best-received superhero films, and for good reason! Director Patty Jenkins did something beautiful with this movie, showing the world just how fantastic a hero Wonder Woman truly is. The narrative was woven beautifully throughout, and Gadot quickly became the best thing in a controversial DCEU. We can't wait to see the sequel!

4) 'IT'

Pennywise is without a doubt one of the world's most iconic horror figures, so to see him brought to the big screen all over again in 2017 was very special indeed. This time round, it would be Bill Skarsgård who would step into the role of the clown, as we found out all about the Loser's Club and how they would go up against the terrifying creature. 'IT' broke all sorts of box office records and now, with a sequel confirmed, we'll be seeing just what happens next, and how the adults in the Loser's Club, now away from their haunted home town will deal with the ramifications of Pennywise's torture.

3) 'Logan'

Hugh Jackman played Wolverine for one last time in 'Logan'

Hugh Jackman gave his all in his final performance as Wolverine, hanging up the claws, but not before one of the most emotional superhero flicks there has ever been. Patrick Stewart also gave his last performance as Professor X here, but the movie wasn't all doom and gloom, serving as a platform to launch young Laura (Dafne Keen), aka X-24. Exactly how she'll play into the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe now that Disney owns the rights to the X-Men however remains to be seen.

2) 'Lady Bird'

Saoirse Ronan leads this American comedy-drama film, in which the typical coming-of-age story is flipped on its head and given new life. Making her way through a turbulent relationship with her mother, played fantastically by Laurie Metcalf, 'Lady Bird' quickly stuns its audience with brilliant storytelling, perfect performances and a truly unique approach. One to watch as soon as you possibly can!

1) 'Call Me By Your Name'

Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet stole hearts in 'Call Me By Your Name'

Members of the LGBT+ community have been looking for a film that perfectly captures the essence of a same-sex brooding love story for some time name, and they got that in this year's fantastic 'Call Me By Your Name'. Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer collaborated here in a work that is just gorgeous, and based on the much-loved novel of the same name. Rather than glorifying the fact that both of the people falling in love here are men, it instead focused on the bond the pair shared, treating them just as if they were any other couple. An equality that everybody can surely get behind.