After winning Best Adapted Screenplay at the 90th Academy Awards, romantic drama 'Call Me By Your Name' is set to be getting a sequel as director Luca Guadagnino reveals that he's already working on a new story for Oliver and Elio. The new movie will be set elsewhere in the world.

Armie Hammer, Luca Guadagnino and Timothee Chalamet at the Critics Circle Awards

Based on the 2007 novel of the same name by André Aciman, this tale of romance between an American-Italian teen boy and a 24-year-old Jewish scholar on an Italian vacation has received immense critical acclaim - so much so that a follow-up is already being discussed between Guadagnino and Aciman.

'I'm already conceiving the story with André Aciman, and it's gonna happen five or six years afterwards', Guadagnino said on the red carpet at the Academy Awards. It's gonna be a new movie, a different tone. They're gonna go around the world.'

By 'they', Guadagnino is confirming that the new movie will reunite onscreen lovers Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet. Whether or not James Ivory will be returning to write the screenplay has not yet been confirmed.

It certainly seems that Guadagnino is well up for another journey filming the sequel, after having had so much fun filming the first. 'Apart from the fact that it rained for 28 days out of 30 - so it was very humid - we had a great time', he said. 'It was wonderful, 'cause it was really like a family, a huge family being together for long holiday. It was great.'

Set in Northern Italy in 1983, 'Call Me By Your Name' was supposed to be the last of a trilogy he has previously dubbed 'Desire', following 2010's 'I Am Love' and 2015's 'A Bigger Splash', but it looks like it has become so popular that it could extend into a series of its own.

Meanwhile, the director is currently in the post-production stages of his latest venture 'Suspiria' starring Dakota Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz and Tilda Swinton; a remake of the 1977 Italian cult horror of the same name which is out later this year.