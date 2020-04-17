Armie Hammer and his family are quarantining in the Cayman Islands after bringing forward a planned visit to his family.
The 33-year-old actor and his wife Elizabeth Chambers had originally planned to return to Los Angeles with their children, Harper, five, and Ford, three, after travel restrictions were imposed in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic, but decided to bring forward a planned visit to the 'Call Me By Your Name' star's family in the island territory.
Elizabeth revealed on Instagram: ''Left home yesterday for the first time in almost a month for our second grocery run and the experience was drastically different than before.
''We're currently quarantined in the Caymans, which wasn't planned when we left LA 5 weeks ago for nyc for previews of @minutesbway. Due to travel restrictions, school closures and the fact that we were planning to be here with our extended family two weeks later for spring break, we made this decision for the health and safety of our family. But none of that is the point...I just know this is a very sensitive time and emotions are heightened, so felt the need to explain.''
Elizabeth went on to praise the way local authorities have handled lockdown measures and asked her followers to compare her experience with others.
She wrote: ''The point is...the government here seems to be handling this entire situation extremely well. There are strict curfews, lockdowns and visitation to essential businesses are only allowed on certain days based on the first letter of your last name.
''And it seems to be working. There are no lines or crowding and when I asked the cashier if they have been busy/overwhelmed on the weekends, she said that it's never very busy and no lines because of the mandates.
''I've received messages from a few people saying that local grocery stores on the east coast have implemented one-way aisles and @birdbakery we're using tape on the floor as a guideline for social distancing if guests must enter.
''How are your local businesses and grocery stores finding the balance between social distancing and customer demand? Please share and stay safe (and home when possible)! (sic)''
