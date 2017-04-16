When it comes to the DC Extended Universe, those behind the movies that make up the franchise to-date have been meticulous and careful when casting the beloved superheroes and villains that have graced the big screen. While we've seen the likes of Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and even Jared Leto as the Joker, there are still some characters left to be cast.

Armie Hammer in 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.'

One of those is Green Lantern, who will of course play a huge part in the planned 2020 movie 'Green Lantern Corps'. For a while, rumours have been rampant as to who exactly will be taking on the titular role in the flick, with a variety of different names floating around.

One of those names is 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' star Armie Hammer, who has enjoyed teasing his fans when it comes to whether or not he'll be taking the position.

Speaking to Collider, Hammer recalled his trolling of comic book fans as to taking on the role of Green Lantern in the DC Extended Universe.

He said: "Man, jeez... It was fun for a while and now I'm convinced that everyone's gonna turn on me so I'm like 'Oh s**t, slowly backing away.'"

Then asked seriously about the role, Hammer added: "I have nothing to confirm nor deny. The only talk of me being Green Lantern that I have heard in my life has only come from social media."

Though no official conversations have yet taken place, it's hard to deny how brilliant Hammer would look up on the big screen in the role of Green Lantern. He's a one-of-a-kind superhero and somebody that has to be done correctly following the 2011 flop that Ryan Reynolds fronted.

Reynolds is of course now snatching big box office bucks with his take on Marvel anti-hero 'Daredevil', returning to theatres next year for a second solo movie, so it more than likely won't be him giving Green Lantern another go.

Other big names that have been rumoured to be in the frame however are Joel McHale, Bradley Cooper, Jake Gyllenhaal and even Tom Cruise. Aside from the latter, we can see some huge potential in all of those names!

Meanwhile, the DCEU continues with 'Wonder Woman', which hits UK cinemas on June 23, 2017.