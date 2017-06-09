Ariel Winter has lashed out at her mother over comments the latter has made about her daughter's image to the press recently. The teen actress has been embroiled in a feud with her parent for years, emancipating herself officially in 2015. Though she generally tries to keep her family life private.

Ariel Winter with her boyfriend

The 19-year-old 'Modern Family' star accused her mother of lying and described her as 'toxic' in a post on social media following a critical examination of her clothing choices by her mother in a recent magazine article. Ariel Winter is having none of this nonsense.

'What's sad is that you lie consistently', she said on Twitter. 'Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I'm doing just fine. Toxic.'

The estranged mother in question, Chrystal Workman, has been accused of physical and emotional abuse of Ariel in the past, and even of trying to 'sexualise' her at a young age - something that she firmly denied in her most recent interview and even criticised her for showing off her body on Instagram in a number of bathing suit shots.

'I would not do that', she told InTouch Weekly. 'She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it's not necessary. Ariel is smart, beautiful and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.'

It was Ariel's sister Shanelle Workman who filed to be become her official guardian in 2012, something that was granted by the courts in 2014 due to reports of abuse and was finalised the following year. Ariel has tried to avoid addressing family issues as much as possible since then out of 'respect'.