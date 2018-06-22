Director:
Artist:
Song title: The Light Is Coming ft. Nicki Minaj
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Ariana Grande has just dropped a mesmerising video for her infectious new dance single featuring Nicki Minaj, 'The Light Is Coming'. It's taken from her forthcoming studio album 'Sweetener'.

The video, directed by Dave Meyers, sees Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande singing/rapping in a forest clearing, dimly lit and ethereal. The song features Ariana repeatedly rapping the line 'The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole', while overlaid with a sample of a from CNN archive clip of a man shouting at former senator Arlen Specter in 2009: 'You wouldn't let anybody speak... and instead'.

Ariana previewed the song at Wango Tango two and a half weeks ahead of the single release. Produced by Pharrell Williams, there are huge political undertones as well as references to love and relationships in the track, which seems to set the theme for the entire album. 

While Ariana prepares to drop her fourth album 'Sweetener', also featuring the single 'No Tears Left to Cry', Nicki is preparing to release her own album four 'Queen'.

'Sweetener' is set to be released on August 17th 2018 via Republic.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Ariana Grande - The Light Is...

Mac Miller - My Favourite Part...

Stevie Wonder - Faith Ft. Ariana...

Ariana Grande - Let Me Love...

Zoolander 2 - Relax

Ariana Grande - Focus [Live]

Zoolander 2 - Trailer

Ariana Grande - Focus

Ariana Grande - Problem (Vevos Do...

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande Challenge...