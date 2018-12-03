Artist:
Song title: Thank U, Next
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Ariana Grande channels her inner Regina George in the 'Mean Girls' themed video for her latest single 'thank u, next'. In it she likens the madness of fame to high school popularity, and it's so fetch. It even features some of the stars from the original including Jonathan Bennett, Stefanie Drummond and Jan Caruana. She also pays tribute to 'Bring it On' with the movie's own Matt Bennett, as well as Legally Blonde with Jennifer Coolidge. The video also stars Miranda Sings, Kris Jenner, Troye Sivan and the cast of 'Victorious'.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next...

Ariana Grande - Breathin Video

Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next...

Ariana Grande - The Light Is...

Mac Miller - My Favourite Part...

Stevie Wonder - Faith Ft. Ariana...

Ariana Grande - Let Me Love...

Zoolander 2 - Relax

Ariana Grande - Focus [Live]

Zoolander 2 - Trailer