Artist:
Song title: Boyfriend
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Ariana Grande teams up with Pennsylvania duo Social House for a new single and video entitled 'Boyfriend'. It appears on Social House's brand new debut EP 'Everything Changed...' which was released this month on School Boy and Republic Records.

