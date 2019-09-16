Artist:
Song title: Don't Call Me Angel
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Pop songstresses Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey are more badass than ever when playing Charlie's Angels in the video for their collaborative new single 'Don't Call Me Angel'. The song features on the soundtrack for the forthcoming installment of the 'Charlie's Angels' film series which will star Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. 

