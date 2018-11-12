Director: Hannah Lux Davis
Artist:
Song title: Breathin
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Pop

Ariana Grande finally dropped the eagerly anticipated video for her single 'Breathin'; the final release from her number one fourth album 'Sweetener'. The time-lapse video was directed by Hannah Lux Davis, and comes following the recent release of her 'Thank U, Next' single, taken from her next record. 

