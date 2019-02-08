Artist:
Song title: Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Ariana Grande has just dropped the video for her new single Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored starring Riverdale actor Charles Melton, and it's safe to say it didn't have quite the ending we were expecting. The song is the latest from her fifth album Thank U, Next which she released in February 2019 via Republic Records.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Ariana Grande - Break Up With...

Ariana Grande - 7 Rings Video

Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next...

Ariana Grande - Breathin Video

Ariana Grande - Thank U, Next...

Ariana Grande - The Light Is...

Mac Miller - My Favourite Part...

Stevie Wonder - Faith Ft. Ariana...

Ariana Grande - Let Me Love...

Zoolander 2 - Relax