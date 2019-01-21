Artist:
Song title: 7 Rings
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

People are going wild over the extravagant video for Ariana Grande's latest single '7 Rings', which samples 'My Favorite Things' from 'The Sound of Music'. It's the second single from her forthcoming album 'Thank U, Next' which is expected to be released this year though no date has yet been announced.

