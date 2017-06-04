Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest StumbleUpon
Pictures

Ariana Grande Pictures

One Love Manchester concert - Old Trafford Greater Manchester United Kingdom - Sunday 4th June 2017

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

One Love Manchester concert - Manchester United Kingdom - Sunday 4th June 2017

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet

The American Music Awards 2016 - Los Angeles California United States - Monday 21st November 2016

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

American Music Awards 2016 Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Sunday 20th November 2016

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande

MTV Video Music Awards 2016 - New York New York United States - Sunday 28th August 2016

2016 Billboard Hot 100 Festival - Day 1 - Performances - New York New York United States - Saturday 20th August 2016

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Sunday 22nd May 2016

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Sunday 22nd May 2016

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals - Las Vegas Nevada United States - Monday 23rd May 2016

102.7 KIIS FM's Wango Tango 2016 - Show - Carson California United States - Saturday 14th May 2016

Ariana Grande seen preforming on Jimmy Kimmel Live! - Los Angeles California United States - Thursday 12th May 2016

Ariana Grande at the BBC Radio 1 studios - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 30th March 2016

Celebrities at BBC Radio 1 - London United Kingdom - Wednesday 30th March 2016

The 58th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles California United States - Tuesday 16th February 2016

Ariana Grande partners with Lipsy - London United Kingdom - Thursday 4th February 2016

Ariana Grande is forever showing off her toned figure in a variety of hot new looks and Contactmusic have all the pictures to show it. Whether she's hitting up the red carpet for the Grammys, EMAs, Teen Choice Awards and their many after parties, making TV and radio appearances or chilling out backstage, she's always on the paparazzi radar. She's even captured here on stage in her many dazzling outfits at the Jingle Ball, VS Fashion Show and the 'Today' show, and we even get to glimpse a little of her personal life too.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Quick Links

Popular

Ariana Grande arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, California, United States -...

The American Music Awards 2016

Ariana Grande arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, California, United States -...

Ariana Grande arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, California, United States -...

American Music Awards 2016 Arrivals

Ariana Grande arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, California, United States -...

Ariana Grande attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2016 held at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. United...

MTV Video Music Awards 2016

Ariana Grande attending the MTV Video Music Awards 2016 held at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. United...

Ariana Grande performing on stage at the 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Festival. New York, United States - Saturday 20th August...

2016 Billboard Hot 100 Festival - Day 1 - Performances

Ariana Grande performing on stage at the 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Festival. New York, United States - Saturday 20th August...

Ariana Grande - 2016 Billboard Music Awards arrivals at T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, Billboard Music Awards -...

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Ariana Grande - 2016 Billboard Music Awards arrivals at T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, Billboard Music Awards -...

Ariana Grande - 2016 Billboard Music Awards Arrivals at T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas at Billboard Music Awards - Las Vegas,...

2016 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Ariana Grande - 2016 Billboard Music Awards Arrivals at T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas at Billboard Music Awards - Las Vegas,...

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande seen preforming on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at Hollywood - Los Angeles, California, United States -...

Ariana Grande seen preforming on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande seen preforming on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at Hollywood - Los Angeles, California, United States -...

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande at the BBC Radio 1 studios - London, United Kingdom - Wednesday 30th March 2016

Ariana Grande at the BBC Radio 1 studios

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande at the BBC Radio 1 studios - London, United Kingdom - Wednesday 30th March 2016

Ariana Grande , Frankie Grande - Ariana Grande launches her debut fragrance, Ari by Ariana Grande and does a meet...

Ariana Grande perfume launch

Ariana Grande , Frankie Grande - Ariana Grande launches her debut fragrance, Ari by Ariana Grande and does a meet...

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande arriving at the BBC Radio 1 studios at BBC Portland Place - London, United Kingdom...

Celebrities at BBC Radio 1

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande arriving at the BBC Radio 1 studios at BBC Portland Place - London, United Kingdom...

Ariana Grande - The 29th Annual Dance on the Pier 26 in New York City at Pier 26 - New...

Dance on the Pier

Ariana Grande - The 29th Annual Dance on the Pier 26 in New York City at Pier 26 - New...

Ariana Grande - A variety of stars from the music industry all turned out in style to attend the 57th...

The 57th Annual Grammy Awards arrivals

Ariana Grande - A variety of stars from the music industry all turned out in style to attend the 57th...

Ariana Grande - Photographs of a host of pop stars as they gave live performances at the Y100 Jingle Ball...

Y100 Jingle Ball 2014

Ariana Grande - Photographs of a host of pop stars as they gave live performances at the Y100 Jingle Ball...

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande leaves the Kiss FM studios via a rear exit - London, United Kingdom - Monday...

Ariana Grande leaves the Kiss FM studios

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande leaves the Kiss FM studios via a rear exit - London, United Kingdom - Monday...

Ariana Grande - Celebrities perform onstage during We Can Survive 2014 at the Hollywood Bowl. at Hollywood Bowl - Beverly...

We Can Survive 2014

Ariana Grande - Celebrities perform onstage during We Can Survive 2014 at the Hollywood Bowl. at Hollywood Bowl - Beverly...

Ariana Grande - Celebrities at the BBC Radio 1 studios at BBC Portland Place - London, United Kingdom - Thursday...

Celebrities at the BBC Radio 1 studios

Ariana Grande - Celebrities at the BBC Radio 1 studios at BBC Portland Place - London, United Kingdom - Thursday...

Ariana Grande - A billboard in Hollywood promotes Ariana Grande's new album 'My Everything' - Los Angeles, California, United States...

A billboard in Hollywood promotes Ariana Grande's new album

Ariana Grande - A billboard in Hollywood promotes Ariana Grande's new album 'My Everything' - Los Angeles, California, United States...

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande shopping at Chanel Boutique on Robertson Boulevard with her mother Joan. While inside, Grande looks...

Ariana Grande shopping at Chanel Boutique on Robertson Boulevard with her mother Joan

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande shopping at Chanel Boutique on Robertson Boulevard with her mother Joan. While inside, Grande looks...

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande at the 2013 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City - New York City,...

2013 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande at the 2013 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City - New York City,...

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande waves to fans from her hotel window in Amsterdam. The singer is in the city...

Ariana Grande waves to fans from her hotel window in Amsterdam

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande waves to fans from her hotel window in Amsterdam. The singer is in the city...

Ariana Grande and Nathan Sykes - Ariana Grande and Nathan Sykes out on a dinner date at the vegeterian...

Ariana Grande And Nathan Sykes At Dinner

Ariana Grande and Nathan Sykes - Ariana Grande and Nathan Sykes out on a dinner date at the vegeterian...

Ariana Grande - 10th annual Style Awards during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at the Lincoln Center - Arrivals...

10th annual Style Awards

Ariana Grande - 10th annual Style Awards during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at the Lincoln Center - Arrivals...

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande in Concert at Best Buy Theater - New York, NY, United States - Wednesday 14th...

Ariana Grande in Concert

Ariana Grande - Ariana Grande in Concert at Best Buy Theater - New York, NY, United States - Wednesday 14th...

Ariana Grande TeenNick HALO Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium - Arrivals Los Angeles, California - 26.10.11

Ariana Grande TeenNick HALO Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium - Arrivals Los Angeles, California - 26.10.11

Ariana Grande, performing at Macy's Annual Summer Blowout Show. New York City, USA - 17.07.11

Ariana Grande, performing at Macy's Annual Summer Blowout Show. New York City, USA - 17.07.11

Ariana Grande 2010 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals held at the Gibson Amphitheater at Universal Studios Universal City, California -...

Ariana Grande 2010 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals held at the Gibson Amphitheater at Universal Studios Universal City, California -...

Ariana Grande Make-A-Wish Foundation host a day of fun at the Santa Monica Pier Santa Monica, California - 14.03.10

Ariana Grande Make-A-Wish Foundation host a day of fun at the Santa Monica Pier Santa Monica, California - 14.03.10

                                      Go Back in Time using our News archive to see what happened on a particular day in the past.