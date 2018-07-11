It's turning out to be a great summer for music, and to think we've still got half the season left. We've already seen Years & Years' 'Palo Santo', Florence and the Machine's 'High as Hope', Gorillaz's 'The Now Now' and Christina Aguilera's 'Liberation' among others, but there's an exciting bunch more to come.

Here are just 7 of our most anticipated albums for the rest of the summer:

Jake Shears - Jake Shears

Jake Shears - Jake Shears (August 10th)

The former frontman of the Scissor Sisters is set to launch his self-titled solo debut via his own label Freida Jean Records. He dropped lead single 'Creep City' back in May, and it comes six years after Scissor Sisters released their last album 'Magic Hour'. Jake will embark on a short UK tour following his album release.

Nicki Minaj - Queen

Nicki Minaj - Queen (August 10th)

Four years after 'The Pinkprint', Nicki Minaj returns with her fourth studio album. Singles 'Chun Li' and 'Barbie Tingz' were the first songs to be released from the record, though the latter was later removed from the official tracklist. The album also features Nicki's collaboration with Ariana Grande, 'Bed'. She'll hit the road later this year with Future for their co-headlining NickiHndrxx Tour.

Slaves - Acts of Fear and Love

Slaves - Acts of Fear and Love (August 17th)

This punk duo have just announced the release date for their third album; the follow-up to previous successes 'Take Control' and 'Are You Satisfied?'. They are currently doing a festival run, with a set of UK tour dates still to come, and recently unveiled a video on the making of their first single 'Cut and Run'.

Ariana Grande - Sweetener

Ariana Grande - Sweetener (August 17th)

Eagerly anticipated after the bombing at her show in Manchester in 2017, 'Sweetener' is set to be an anthemic collection of songs about strength and positivity. Indeed, the tragic events at the Manchester Arena inspired the likes of album hits 'The Light is Coming' featuring Nicki Minaj and 'No Tears Left to Cry'.

Interpol - Marauder

Interpol - Marauder (August 24th)

Their first collaboration with Mercury Rev's Dave Fridmann as producer, Idles sixth record sees yet another transformation in the New York indie rockers. They dropped lead single 'The Rover' last month, and are set to hit the road for a North American and Europe tour this Fall.

Alice In Chains - Rainier Fog

Alice in Chains - Rainier Fog (August 24th)

Inspired by Mount Rainier in their home city of Seattle, this grunge quartet's sixth album is actually their first record in 22 years to be recorded there; at Studio X, no less, where they recorded their 1995 self-titled album when the studio was then named Bad Animals Studios. It features singles 'The One You Know' and 'So Far Under' and is their third collaboration with producer Nick Raskulinecz.

More: Everything we know so far about Slaves' 'Acts of Fear and Love'

Idles - Joy as an Act of Resistance

Idles - Joy as an Act of Resistance (August 31st)

Following the enormous success of their debut album 'Brutalism' last year, this Bristol punk band have signed with Partisan Records for their eagerly anticipated follow-up. Singles from the album include 'Colossus' and 'Danny Nedelko', and the band are about to set out on their first world tour.