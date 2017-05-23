Reports are coming in from the police and on social media that some form of explosion has happened at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, North England.

There are many contradictory reports at the moment, some concert goers are reporting the sound of two ‘explosions’ as well as ‘flashes of light’, while others are stating that there was 'one enormous bang'.

Ariana Grande is one of the people thought to be safe after the incident

The police are now confirming that there have been a number of fatalities. The police are still trying to clear the scene and emergency crews are treating injured people. The police have released a statement:

“Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number if confirmed fatalities and others injured. Please AVOID the area as first responders work tirelessly at the scene. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as possible.”

As yet, no official statement has been released by Ariana Grande’s spokespeople, though we have heard that she is still alive and ‘OK’. The popstar had left the stage and – to signal the end of the show - the venue lights were being brought up when concert goers were confronted by two loud ‘explosions’ and a flash of light.

Following the bang, chaos inside the venue ensued as thousands of people tried to flee the arena. Many young Ariana Grande fans were unaccompanied by adults and many people feared for their lives.

A nearby dash cam recorded one of the blasts from outside the venue. (Switch sound on)

DashCam records Moment of explosion. At 0:07 sec left side. Definitely not a balloon#manchester #ManchesterArena pic.twitter.com/XkW5IbsSkH — AdorableJoe (@US_Citizen_Joe) May 22, 2017

Armed police arrive on scene to clear the venue

Manchester Arena: Armed police arrive on the scene pic.twitter.com/l2keh4qGjE — Texas Lone Star (@SouthLoneStar) May 22, 2017

The American popstar is currently touring the UK and Europe as part of her worldwide tour.

Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones tonight. Tradgedy strikes Manchester