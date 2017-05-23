Ian 'H' Watkins has been reading his Twitter feed ''through tears'' following the explosion and death of 22 victims at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester on Monday (22.05.17).

The Steps band member has taken to social media to open up about the upset, and although he has had tears pricking at his eyeballs as he scrolled through social media and read the heartfelt tributes to those who have lost loved ones in the incident yesterday.

He tweeted: ''Reading my twitter feed through tears. WHY?? Just PURE EVIL ! (sic).''

And the 'Tragedy' hitmaker has vowed to ''hug'' his twin children Macsen and Cybi, who are both 14-months-old, ''a little bit tighter'' following the horrific ordeal.

He continued: ''I'm going to hug my children a little bit harder tonight #PrayForMancester (sic).''

The band's official Twitter page has also spoke out about the incident.

They wrote: ''Our thoughts and love go out to the people of Manchester #StandTogether (sic).''

Queen's band member Brian May is ''shocked and sad'' by the news and has sent his love to Manchester as well as ''all'' the grieving families.

He wrote: ''Sending love to Manchester. To all our friends there and all who are grieving for their families. Shocked and sad. Bri (sic).''