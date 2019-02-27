It's been an excellent month for music, which is just what we needed to start our end-of-the-month series of album favourites. We'll be exploring the best albums of every month, with no genre left unturned. Plus, stay tuned for the albums we're looking forward to listening to in March...

We barely had time to get over 2018's Sweetener before its follow-up Thank U, Next arrived earlier this month. Full of attitude with a touch more fun, it featured an empowering title single, the unapologetic 7 Rings and the rather hilarious Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored. We love Ariana's self-loving new attitude to life.

We probably should have grown out of Avril Lavigne by now but, alas, her sixth release Head Above Water (and first in six years) isn't a bad listen by any stretch. It's darker and more acoustic-based than her previous record, with a melancholy that harkens back to her much earlier work. Plus, we can't get enough of Dumb Blonde featuring Nicki Minaj.

It's been eight years since their last album, so there was a lot of excitement when Ladytron finally dropped their self-titled sixth album. It's their first release on indie label !K7, and is a little on the heavy side compared to 2011's Gravity the Seducer. It's received pretty stellar reviews all round.

These New York rockers are back with a darker sound in the form of their third studio album Seasons. Singles include Say Amen featuring Billy Raffoul and Neighborhood featuring Bear Rinehart of NEEDTOBREATHE.

The fifth studio album from this Santa Fe collective is named after the Italian town where frontman Zach Condon wrote the title track. In fact, many of the tracks are location-based including Corfu and On Mainau Island, and you can really feel that worldliness in the emotional songwriting.

Album three from LA's Girlpool is What Chaos Is Imaginary, released on Anti-. There's a lo-fi punk-rock quality to it but it maintains a folk sensibility that makes it an intense yet easy listen. A worthy follow-up to 2017's Powerplant.

This electronic punk duo is the peak of Britishness and their politically-charged, angry yet absurd new album Eton Alive is one of their most enjoyable listens yet. They've been around since 2007 and have seen several record label changes - their latest being Extreme Eating Records.

