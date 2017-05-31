Former Fifth Harmony star Camila Cabello has revealed that she was one of the first people who spoke to Ariana Grande in the aftermath of the terrorist atrocity in Manchester last week.

20 year old Cabello, who departed the girl-band Fifth Harmony after just over four years back in December 2016, appeared on ‘This Morning’ in Britain on Wednesday (May 31st) and revealed that she tried to comfort Grande in the wake of the attack, which happened at the end of Ariana’s gig at Manchester’s MEN Arena last Monday.

Fifth Harmony's Camila Cabello

“I spoke to her after that happened. I’m so sorry. I can’t even imagine,” she said. “Obviously [she was] shaken up. I mean what can you say?”

Grande, 23, flew back to the States the day after the attack to recover from the initial shock after 22 people were killed and over 100 injured when Salman Abedi detonated a suicide bomb in the foyer of the venue when people were leaving at the end.

More: Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and more to join Ariana Grande’s Manchester tribute concert

However, she’s set to headline a huge benefit concert called ‘One Love Manchester’ at the city’s Old Trafford cricket ground this Sunday (June 4th), in which she’ll be joined by other pop superstars like Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Coldplay.

“We were just talking about it in the car about that concert, and it’s horrible that it takes something like that for people to come together like that,” Cabello continued about the gig. “I’m super proud of her. Coming back to Manchester especially.”

All proceeds from the concert will be going to help the families of victims of the attack, and tickets go on sale from 10am on Thursday (June 1st).

More: Camila Cabello releases her own statement regarding her departure from Fifth Harmony