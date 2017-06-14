As Manchester continues to reel over the city’s terror attacks last month at the MEN Arena, there has been one person determined to bring some light back into the devastated city: Ariana Grande. It was at the singer’s concert that 22 people died during Britain’s most horrific terror attacks in a decade and the star was left devastated.

Ariana Grande hosted a One Love Manchester concert following the terror attack atrocity

However, after the initial shock, the Into You hitmaker picked herself back up, returned to the city and hosted the One Love Manchester benefit concert to raise money for the victims and their families and to bring a message of peace and unity.

Now Manchester citizens want to give the singer something back and will honour the 23-year-old as the first person to be named an honorary citizen.

Council leader Sir Richard Leese said she had "exemplified the response" the city wanted to show the face of terror.

MORE: Ariana Grande And Others Send Fans Over The Rainbow With One Love Manchester

He said: "This seems a fitting moment to update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of our city.

"We've all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May - with love and courage rather than hatred and fear."

The benefit concert, held on June 4 Manchester's Old Trafford cricket grounds, was organised by the singer herself and included performances from Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Usher, Pharrell, One Direction's Niall Horan, Take That and more.

MORE: Ariana Grande's Benefit Concert Will Go On Despite London Attack

All proceeds went to the We Love Manchester emergency fund to help the victims and families of the attacks and The British Red Cross announced the concert raised nearly $3million.

The star postponed her Dangerous Woman tour in the immediate aftermath of the attacks and initially flew back to America before returning to the UK to visit families of those affected by the atrocity and those wounded and still in hospital.

She later resumed her tour in Paris and said she was thinking of "our angels every step of the way".