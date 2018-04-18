American pop star Ariana Grande has teased her first new music since the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena almost a year ago, taking to social media to post a cryptic message.

On Tuesday night (April 17th), Grande posted an upside-down tweet and three Instagram posts suggesting that a new single, possibly named ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ and likely in tribute to the victims of the attack, will be released this Friday. The 24-year-old star last tweeted and Instagrammed on New Year's Day, when she said: “See you next year.”

It comes roughly a month before the first anniversary of the appalling Islamist terror attack that claimed the lives of 22 concert-goers attending Grande’s gig at Manchester Arena on May 22nd last year, injuring several hundred more.

Ariana Grande performing at the One Love Manchester concert in June 2017

Grande's last album, Dangerous Woman, was released in May 2016, and she had been nearing the end of the worldwide tour to support that record when the attack took place. Her manager, Scooter Braun, confirmed at the end of 2017 that the singer had been working on a new album, which would showcase a more mature sound.

The 24 year old memorably became Manchester's first honorary citizen in the aftermath of her response to the bombing, when she headlined and helped to organise the One Love Manchester concert just two weeks after the atrocity.

As well as visiting some of the survivors in hospital, Grande roped in an impressive guest list of stars, including Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Manchester's own Liam Gallagher, to sing in tribute to the victims at Old Trafford cricket ground in early June. The concert raised about £3 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

