Ariana Grande has shared the story of a not too pleasant fan encounter she had while out with boyfriend rapper Mac Miller.

Writing on Twitter, the singer described being out getting food with Miller, when they were approached by an excited, young male fan.

“He was loud and excited and by the time M was seated in the drivers seat he was literally almost in the car with us,” Grande wrote.

“I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said ‘ariana is sexy as hell man i see you, i see you hitting that!!!’ *pause* Hitting that? the f**k??”.

“This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified. I was also sitting right there when he said it. (?),” she continued.

“I've felt really quiet and hurt since that moment. Things like happen all the time and are the kinds of moments that contribute to women's sense of fear and inadequacy. I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure.

“I'm an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect," she concluded.

Grande later responded to a tweeter who told her: “yet you objectify yourself in your music..... I mean I'm glad you are standing up for women but you're also a tad hypocritical.”

“That's the thing. women expressing sexuality is often mistaken for "hi come disrespect me!!!!".. & that's just not the case,” Grande responded. “Women (and men) can express themselves however they'd like !!! even loving sex!! this is not an invitation to be disrespected.”

Another fan then asked the singer how her boyfriend reacted in the situation. “Although this isn't about his reaction, he drove the f**k away!!” she shared. “He is a sweet bear & I am falling asleep feeling safe & loved.”