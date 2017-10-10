Ariana Grande's 'Side To Side' was created on a treadmill.

The 24-year-old singer has admitted her 2016 hit track was created during a work out session.

Speaking to Coveteur Online about her single and what influenced the track, the brunette beauty said: ''I came up with the idea for the 'Side to Side' video on the treadmill.''

And the star has admitted not only does an intense fitness session help her get her creative juices flowing, but listening to ''throwback '90s hip hop'' tracks also helps her to come up with new ideas and records.

She continued to speak about her influences, the 'Into You' vocalist said: ''Usually I'll listen to throwback '90s hip-hop, or stuff that makes me amped.

''I have a lot of ideas on the treadmill. If I need help writing or being creative, or coming up with an idea, [I'll work out].''

Ariana has recently been jetting across the globe to perform a string of concerts as part of her 'Dangerous Woman' tour, and now the star has wrapped up the show she is desperate to get into the studio to make more music.

Speaking previously, she said: ''I don't even want to go home and relax. At the same time, it [the tour] has been a lot emotionally. It's been very challenging for all of us involved. So it would be nice to really hold my loved ones close for a little while, stay home for a little bit.

''But knowing me, I'm going to be in the studio because I love it, and I want to create. I started an album already a year ago, over a year ago, but I want to keep creating, and it's not done yet. So I'm going to take my sweet ass time, so I'll be rested and ready to go again as soon as possible.''