Ariana Grande has addressed criticism on Twitter directed at her over the end of her relationship with rapper Mac Miller and has described their ‘toxic’ relationship in the process. The 24-year-old hit out after one social media user’s tweet, in which he suggested Mac’s driving offence following their break-up was her fault, went viral.

The commentator wrote: "Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood."

However, the Dangerous Woman hitmaker refused to take the criticism lying down and said she should not be shamed "for a man's inability to keep it together".

Ariana - who posted a message of love and support to all those affected on the one year anniversary of the Manchester terror attack that happened at her concert - met Miller on the video shoot for their duet The Way in 2013.

Their relationship became official a year later. They also performed together at One Love Manchester, with the rapper - real name Malcolm James McCormick - pulling out of his own tour after the attack to support her.

However, Ariana confirmed their break-up in an Instagram post earlier this month and is now believed to be dating SNL’s Pete Davison.

In her response to the critic, Ariana wrote: "how absurd that you minimise female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which by the way isn't the case (just Cinderella is about me).

"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be.

"I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep it together is a very major problem.

"Let's please stop doing that. Of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was.

"I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."

The commentator has since written a full message of apology to which Grande has responded thanking him for hearing her and sending her love.