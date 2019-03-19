Ariana Grande remembered her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller as she kicked off her 'sweetener' world tour in New York.

The 'god is a woman' hitmaker chose to include one of the late rapper's song in the playlist of music before the show opened as well as starting her show with her track 'Raindrops', which is said to be about Mac.

One fan wrote on Twitter: ''Ariana grande is playing Mac Miller right before her opening song for sweetener tour rn and my heart can't handle it SO MANY TEARS. (sic)''

Whilst another shared: ''they're playing mac while we wait for ariana (sic)''

The 25-year-old singer took to the stage in front of a packed crowd at the Times Union Centre in Albany, New York on Monday night (18.03.19), belting out her hit tracks including 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored', 'bloodline', 'NASA' and '7 rings' as well as her older tracks such as 'Break Free', 'Love Me Harder' and 'Dangerous Woman'.

'One Last Time' - which became a particular poignant song following the terrorist bombing at Ariana's concert in Manchester, northern England nearly two years ago - also featured on the set list, whilst the brunette beauty closed the show with an energetic performance of 'thank u, next'.

Sharing a video of the show on social media, Ariana captioned it: ''i really dunno what to say yet. for now, thank you will suffice. a dream come true typeeaa night. i love you so much. thank you. (sic)''

In the footage, Ariana and her dancers can be seen performing a dance sequence to '7 rings', as the crowd screamed the lyrics along with her.