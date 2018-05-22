Today (22 May) marks a year since the devastating loss of 22 lives after a terrorist attack at Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert. The star herself has come out to pay tribute to those involved in the atrocity with a poignant tweet sending her love.

Ariana Grande remembered those who died in the terror attack at her concert a year ago

Taking to the social media platform, Ariana, 24, wrote: "Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

She finished off her message with the Manchester worker bee which quickly became a symbol of strength for the city after the attack.

Ariana was reportedly deeply affected following the horrific event when bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device in the foyer of the arena.

She flew back to America shortly after the incident but - just days later - returned to Manchester after swiftly organising a tribute concert, One Love Manchester, in memory of the victims and for the survivors.

Many other celebrities took to social media to share their love and pay tributes to those affected by the horror incident a year on.

Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson - who’s from Manchester - praised her ‘wonderful city’ in a poignant message.

Along with an Instagram picture of the Manchester bee symbol with the words ‘Stay strong our kid’, she wrote: "A year ago today terrorists did the unthinkable to our beautiful city.

"Innocent lives were lost and many lives were affected. But the spirit of Manchester didn’t break. It cannot break. In fact, it made us stronger. So they lost. They lost at trying to have us living in fear of them.

"They lost in trying to scare us away from doing everyday things and they lost in trying to control us."

Other famous faces marked the devastating anniversary including Oldham-born Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and Liverpudlian presenter Scarlett Moffatt.