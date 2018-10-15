What seemed like the cutest romance in showbiz appears to have come to an end as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson allegedly call off their engagement after five months. Ariana has had a difficult last couple of years with the Manchester bombing, her split from her ex and his subsequent death.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande at the MTV VMAs

Weeks after they started dating, the 'No Tears Left To Cry' singer and SNL star got engaged in June, just one month following the former's announcement that she had split from her partner of two years Mac Miller. But now it seems she's single again after a hellish last few weeks.

Ariana and Pete's relationship seemed to be the epitome of love and innocence until September, when Mac was found dead in his home after a suspected drug overdose. The pair have since stepped out of the public eye, with Ariana in particular taking some time out in order to heal.

She confessed that she was taking a short break from her music, and then recently posted a video for her song 'Breathin' featuring the pet pig that she shares with Pete named Piggy Smallz. When fans responded with some indignance at not getting a proper video on the Pop Crave Instagram account, she wrote a rather telling response.

'This era is beautiful to me but I don't know. Been through hell and back and I'm doing my best to keep going', she said. 'Thought this would make you laugh while you wait for the real one because I took a break to take care of myself for a lil while.'

According to People, it 'simply wasn't the right time for [Ariana and Pete's] relationship to take off' and the whole whirlwind engagement was 'way too much too soon'. While many cynical fans aren't shocked that the relationship broke off so soon, it is still a surprise that the romantic flame has been extinguished after all those matching tattoos, and Ariana even naming a song after him on her 'Sweetener' album.

More: Ariana Grande takes short break from music

TMZ heard that 'the two still have love for each other, but things are over romantically', so whether or not they will get back together after Ariana has had time to breathe and to heal remains to be seen. Still, Pete has already started getting his tattoos covered up, with his bunny-ears artwork on his neck being transformed into a heart.