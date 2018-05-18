Ariana Grande has spoken out once again about the terror attack at Manchester Arena last year, and the impact that the incident had on her.

It’s approaching the first anniversary of the devastating attack, when a suicide bomber claimed the lives of 22 people, and injuring scores more, detonating a device in the foyer of Manchester’s Arena as fans were leaving Ariana’s gig on May 22nd.

Describing the atrocity as “the absolute worst of humanity”, Grande told Time magazine this week for its Next Generation Leaders edition: “There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever.”

Ariana Grande opened up about the Manchester Arena bombing

“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world,” the 24 year old continued. “I think that's why it's still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix.”

After the initial shock of the attack, Grande took the lead in helping to organise the One Love concert in Manchester less than a fortnight later, which took place at the city’s Old Trafford cricket ground and saw the likes of Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry and Liam Gallagher pitch in with performances.

“That's why I did my best to react the way I did,” Grande added. “The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won. You think with time it'll become easier to talk about, or you'll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it's still very painful.”

Last month, the American star released her first new music since the attack took place, a single called ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, a track which she says is about resilience and was inspired by the aftermath of the events in Manchester.

“When I started to take care of myself more, then came balance, and freedom, and joy,” she said. “It poured out into the music.”

