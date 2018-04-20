After teasing the release of some new music, Ariana Granda has finally dropped the video for her comeback single 'No Tears Left To Cry'. Of course, whatever she returned with was always going to be a hope anthem, but this is something that will get fans smiling through all the pain.

Ariana Grande at the One Love Manchester concert

We're getting serious vertigo watching the new video, which has been directed by Dave Meyers of 'Swish Swish' and 'Havana' fame. She's defying the laws of gravity walking upside down, sideways and every other way you can think of. And while Ariana's world was indeed turned upside down following the terrorist bombing at her concert in Manchester, she's not dwelling on the past.

Eagle-eyed fans will note a bee flying across the screen at the end of the video in tribute to Manchester's worker bee emblem which was used as a symbol of unity and solidarity following the bombing.

The video only dropped today (April 20th 2018) and it's already amassed 3 million views. Fans will be no doubt shocked to find that 'No Tears Left To Cry' is a 'vibin'' empowering dance number rather than a tear-jerking ballad. But this 24-year-old is someone who knows only too well that strength, normality and joy is the only thing that can pull people out of the worst of situations.

Meanwhile, the song is the lead single from her forthcoming fourth studio album, which is set to be released on Republic Records sometime in the (hopefully near) future. It will mark the follow-up to her 2016 record 'Dangerous Woman', the tour for which she completed in September 2017.

Since the album, she's recorded two astonishing covers; 'Beauty and the Beast' with John Legend for the live-action Disney film of the same name, and 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' from 'The Wizard of Oz' in honour of the Manchester attack victims.