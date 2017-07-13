Ariana Grande has said she is "moved and honoured" to have been named the first honorary citizen of Manchester following the devastating terror attack at her gig in May. Councillors unanimously voted for the star to be recognised as part of the North West city and the 22-year-old has since spoken of her pride at the honour.



Following the tragic terror attack at her Dangerous Woman concert - which left 22 people dead and many more injured - Ariana arranged a star-studded benefit gig at Old Trafford in the city to raise money for the families affected.

The One Love Manchester concert - which was held just two weeks after the atrocity - included numerous artists such as Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Coldplay, and Manchester's own Liam Gallagher, taking to the stage in tribute to the victims.

The concert has so far raised almost £3 million for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

In a message posted on her Instagram page, Ariana Grande said: "I don't know what to say. Words don't suffice. I'm moved and honoured.

"My heart is very much still there. I love you."

Following her quick return to the city, the young starlet visited many victims in hospital and the families of those who had lost loved ones in the tragedy.

Of Ariana and her actions following the devastation events, Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said she had "exemplified" the "resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May - with love and courage rather than hatred and fear".

The suggested proposal was discussed in detail at a council meeting on Wednesday, attended by family members of some of the victims.

Sir Richard added: "Manchester continues to move forwards with strength, spirit and its trademark swagger. But we will never forget the terrible events of 22 May and their aftermath.

"As well as honouring the victims and all those affected, it is important that we remember the extraordinary acts of courage and generosity of spirit which we have witnessed.

"The worst of times have in many ways brought out the best in the city."