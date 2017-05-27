Ariana Grande has revealed she'll be returning to Manchester at some point for a benefit concert, raising money for the victims of a terror attack at Manchester Arena which claimed the lives of 22 of her fans.

Ariana Grande will return to the city of Manchester

The singer announced the news in a statement posted to her social media accounts yesterday (May 26), where she wrote: "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester. I will have details to share with you as soon as everything is confirmed."

She added: "When you look into the audience at my shows, you see a beautiful, diverse, pure, happy crowd. Thousands of people, incredibly different, all there for the same reason, music. Music is something that everyone on Earth can share. Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue in honor of the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy."

The statement came just days after Grande's management revealed all dates through to June 5 on her 'Dangerous Woman' tour had been cancelled, following Grande's return to her hometown of Boca Raton in Florida after the attack.

Grande also faced criticism from Piers Morgan for fleeing the city of Manchester, with the shameless journalist claiming she should have stayed behind to meet her hospitalised fans. His comments were of course met with backlash, with observers responding to his insensitivity with claims that he was simply looking for attention.

We'll keep fans updated with any further news about Grande's planned Manchester benefit gig.