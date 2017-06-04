As Ariana Grande concertgoers left the Manchester Arena in late May this year, a suicide bomber detonated his bomb in the Arena's foyer, killing 22 people and injuring over 100 more. It was one of the deadliest attacks the United Kingdom has ever seen.

Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun confirms the Manchester gig will go on

In the aftermath, the country for the most-part pulled together, supporting one another and content in the fact that love will always beat out terror. Grande herself opened up about her own feelings following the attack, admitting she was "broken" immediately after hearing the news, but helping put together a benefit concert, which is scheduled to go ahead tonight in the city of Manchester.

Last night (June 3), three terrorists used a van on London Bridge to mow down at least 20 people, before jumping out of the vehicle and stabbing those enjoying what should have been a regular Saturday night in the UK's capital. In just eight minutes, police were on the scene and had shot the three terrorists dead. Currently, the death toll stands at seven with much more injured, as the UK deals with yet another deadly attack.

Following the attack, talk turned to whether or not the Manchester benefit concert would still go ahead tonight, but the police and Grande's management have confirmed that it will indeed go on as planned.

Grande's manager, Scooter Braun wrote in a statement: “After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured, and affected. We plan to honor them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear. Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose. We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly. I am pleased to say we have the full support of Greater Manchester police and the government and are assured the safety of all those attending is the highest priority. All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show. We ask the strong city of Manchester and the world to join us in making the statement that hatred and fear will never win. Today we stand together. Thank you.”

Grande isn't the only musician set to take to the stage tonight, with the likes of Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Robbie Williams, Take That, Coldplay, Usher, Pharrell Williams and more also scheduled to entertain the crowds.

The One Love Manchester Concert will broadcast live tonight (June 4) from 6.55pm on BBC One.